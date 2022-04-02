Xiaomi launches a smart dehumidifier that also dries clothes and is cheaper than you think

The new Xiaomi MIJIA Smart Dehumidifier 22L is already on sale in China for less than 200 euros to change.

Over the last few weeks, Xiaomi has been expanding your catalog of smart home productsall encompassed under the MIJIA brand, with devices such as a new multifunction printer, a gadget to control the curtains with the mobile or a water dispensing machine with an antibacterial filter and temperature on demand.

Well, to this complete portfolio of products we have to add one more, since Xiaomi has just launched a smart dehumidifier that also dries clothes and is cheaper than you think.

This is the Xiaomi MIJIA Smart Dehumidifier 22L

Xiaomi has just presented in its native country the MIJIA Smart Dehumidifier 22L, an intelligent dehumidifier that is capable of daily remove up to 22 liters of water from the air inside your home. But not only that, because in addition to dehumidifying your home, this device also has a series of additional modes that allow you quickly dry clothes that you have hanging on a clothesline in a room and even improve your sleeping habits by filtering the air in your bedroom.

The MIJIA Smart Dehumidifier 22L has a height of 66 centimeters, a diameter of 30 centimeters and some wheels at its base that will allow you to move it from one room to another without any difficulty.

This new Xiaomi smart device has a series of integrated sensors, which can determine humidity levels in a room and based on those levels, improve air quality according to the way we have previously chosen.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Smart Dehumidifier 22L has a 4.5 liter tank to store the water extracted from the air, although it can also be connected to an external drain if we are going to leave it in a room for a long period of time. This device has vertical air ducts and an efficient inverted DC motor which reduce the noise of this device to a minimum.

In addition, this intelligent dehumidifier offers us up to 8 hours of autonomy and stops automatically when it detects that the water tank is full.

Like the rest of the Chinese firm’s smart devices, the Xiaomi MIJIA Smart Dehumidifier 22L can be controlled via MIJIA app or via Xiao Ai voice assistant.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Smart Dehumidifier 22L is now available for purchase in Chinain presale mode, for a price of 1,299 yuan, about 185 euros to change and once this introductory offer period has passed, its cost will increase to 1,499 yuan, about 213 euros to change.

