Xiaomi launches new Flash offers valid for a few hours

Xiaomi proposes new ones Flash Sale offers on the official website, which concern Android smartphones and other ecosystem products. The proposals we are about to see are only available for today and tomorrow, October 31, 2021 (until 11:59 pm).

The Xiaomi Flash Sale offers of 30 and 31 October 2021

Xiaomi offers are available as mentioned until 23:59 on October 31, 2021 and concern Android smartphones branded Redmi and POCO and various products of the ecosystem, such as monitors, routers, electric scooters, headphones and smartwatches. Here are the discounts currently valid on Android smartphones:

In addition we can find offers on Mi Electric Scooter 1S (349.90 euros), Mi Router AX9000 (199.99 euros), Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200 (19.99 euros), Redmi Buds 3 Pro (59.99 euros in various colors), Mi Air Purifier Pro EU (179.99 euros), Mi Portable Photo Printer (49.99 euros), Mi Watch Lite (49.99 euros in various colors), Mi 23.8 ″ Desktop Monitor 1C (119.99 euros), Mi 20 W Charger Type-C (14.99 euros), Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro (€ 79.99) and more.

To find out all the Xiaomi Flash Sale offers available right now and in the next few hours, you can follow the link below. Have you found something of your interest? We remind you that you can already start to bookmark our pages dedicated to Black Friday discounts.

Xiaomi Flash Sale Offers (mi.com)

