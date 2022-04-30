Xiaomi makes MIUI animations more customizable with a new setting that will change everything

MIUI 13 continues to receive new features, and many more are in development. According to the latest Beta released of the customization layer, the Xiaomi team is making MIUI animations even more customizable.

Now you can customize MIUI animations

Kacper Skrzypek, through his Twitter account, reported on a novelty detected in the Beta. It turns out that the Alpha version of the launcher has a new section called “Animation Rate”which translates to ‘Animation Speed’.

Within this section, the user will have the option to customize the speed of MIUI animations. In the menu there are three different options to choose from: Elegance, Balance and Minimalist.

Note that a less simplified version of this feature is available in the developer options. Adding this option to make MIUI animations more customizable gives the average user much more control over aesthetics and fluidity of system animations.

However, since this is a feature implemented in the Alpha version of the launcher, it still it cannot be guaranteed that it will be available in the stable version of MIUI 13. For now, Xiaomi continues with the second phase deployment of its new software.