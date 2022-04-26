The least complicated cleaning has come to your home.

Xiaomi has a vast catalog of products for all uses, tastes and budgets. One of the most successful segments that launched him to fame is his smartphones, but another is gradually becoming his vacuum cleaner in all its forms. He has robot vacuum cleaners, handheld vacuum cleaners, but also broom-type cordless vacuum cleaners that They succeed like the most. Today, this Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 drops to the €159.99 on Amazon.

One of the most modern and comfortable vacuum cleaners of the market falls in price 60 euros, although if you prefer you can buy it on the official website for 169.99 euros also with a great discount. It is a lightweight, cordless vacuum cleaner with good autonomy to clean the house. Its filtering systems will get allergens away from your home and its power leaves most current cordless vacuum cleaners in second place.

Buy the Xiaomi cordless vacuum cleaner for 159.99 euros (PVP €219.99 )

As the owner of a Xiaomi cordless vacuum cleaner, I can confirm that it is a joy clean the dust from the floor and from the most remote places with it. Her numerous accessories make her highly versatileready to aspire any dirt from anywhere, behind the toilet, under the sofa, the cobwebs in the corner of the ceiling, etc.

Its battery is made up of 7 cells of 2,500 mAh, and will give us up to 60 minutes of autonomy in ECO mode. Its motor rotates at a speed of up to 100,000 rpm, something that few models on the market can achieve, much less at this price. Your battery can be replaced with a single click at home that, over time, it deteriorates. The roller that incorporates anti-tangle, so if we have long haired pets or our hair falls to the ground, we won’t clog the vacuum cleaner easily.

Inside it works with a 5 step filtering so that both dust and larger elements and mites are left out of our floor. We can choose between 3 suction modes, the most powerful specially designed for carpets and areas with greater accumulated dirt. If you have a pet and a carpet, I recommend giving it a weekly pass in TURBO mode to avoid more severe cleaning in the future.

The Wall bracket To place the vacuum cleaner and charge it, it has another compartment to charge the extra battery and make a double charge at the same time. The vacuum cleaner is accompanied by several interchangeable heads: motorized mini brush, narrow nozzle, 2-in-1 brush, and large brush. Their 600ml reservoir for dirt can be emptied in seconds with a single click.

