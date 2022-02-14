Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite touches a new all-time low: the offer

The “Lite” versions of the Xiaomi smartphone they are among the most desired and requested products by users, because they fully embody the philosophy of the Chinese company: performing devices, with very high performance at an affordable price. One of the smartphones that best embodies this philosophy is it Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5Gwhich today we also find in offered on Amazon at a very attractive price: € 293.81, one of the lowest prices ever recorded on the e-commerce platform. The discount is 24% and you save almost € 100 on the recommended price.









The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G it is characterized by a very balanced technical data sheet, with a processor that also integrates the 5G modem to navigate at maximum speed. And in the back there are three cameras with the main one from 64MP (which is usually only found in top-of-the-range models). But one of the best features of the Xiaomi low cost smartphone is certainly its lightness and compact size, despite the 6.55 “screen. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G It is one of best low cost smartphones in its price range.

If you want to stay updated in real time on Amazon’s best dealswe recommend that you subscribe for free to the “Technology offers channel” that we opened on Telegram: to do so, just click here.

The technical sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

All one needs to have low cost smartphone is present within the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5Ga device that is not afraid to compare with cell phones that have a higher price.

As usual, Xiaomi has done a great job and has chosen the best components available on the market. The screen is 6.55 “ with 90Hz refresh rate. The display also uses ad hoc modes to protect the eyes from blue lights and not to tire them too much while reading articles or magazines. On board we find the Snapdragon 780G chipset with a support 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

The photographic sector is very interesting, with three rear cameras. That main is 64MP, while the other two are respectively 8 Megapixel (ultra-wide angle) and 5 MP (macro lens). The front camera for selfies is 20MP. The camera app also offers special modes for recording Time-lapse videos to upload to social media. The night mode for taking bright images even at night is also supported by the ultra-wide angle sensor.

There battery is 4250mAh and thanks to 33W fast charging it takes about an hour to fully recharge. The fingerprint sensor is positioned on the side and makes it easy to use with one hand.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite on offer: price and discount

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G touched a new record low on Amazon and today we find it at a price of 293.81 €, 24% less than recommended. Buying it today yes they save just under 100 €, certainly a considerable amount for a low cost smartphone. The product is shipped directly from Amazon and delivery is expected within a few days.