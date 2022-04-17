These devices are the best sellers of the moment in technology.

First it was Xiaomi who struck the blow on the table by launching the Mi TV Box and to whom admired half the world. I got one, but as the new smart TVs they were adding more and more appsthis type of device lost consciousness. It is true that many people still have televisions without functions smartbut there are fewer.

Then came Amazon its Fire TV Stick for reduce the size that occupied the hundreds of TV Box models with Android TV that already monopolized all the attention of the most techies. Xiaomi quickly joined the fight to have the best and cheapest Stick TV by launching its 1080p model. However, Amazon now has 4 different Fire TV Stick models for sale, for all audiences, although I am beginning to make sense of both devices. So which one would you choose today?

Which one do I keep? My Box or Fire TV Stick?

I would definitely stay, specifically, with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the most powerful model from Amazon for several reasons. The internal power of this, compared with the best Xiaomi Mi Box, it is very similar, we did not find big differences to get a larger device. The Fire TV Stick it is small, can be hidden behind the TV or, as is my case, behind the projector. Also, this Fire TV is the only current device that supports Wi-Fi 6the most stable connection today.

Looking at the prices of both devices, they are currently on par. we can find them between 50 and 70 euros in various stores. What is certain is that the Fire TV, very occasionally, suffers a very noticeable price drop that widens the differences with that of Xiaomi. A close example is how I got the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for 39.99 euros in an Amazon offer. Stay tuned because it pays off, and a lot.

On the other hand, it is also true that the Amazon device has some other deficiency. And it is based on the amazon app store, this leaves the available apps in the hands of the American giant. A clear example, if you have a subscription to HBO Max you will not be able to use it on a Fire TV Stick because the app is not found in the Amazon store. Even so, it is difficult to decide between the Fire TV Stick and the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, which are best sellers.

Anyway, it’s hard to make a 100% decision Well, it depends a lot on each person, on the subscriptions they handle each month and the content they want to see. Furthermore, in the market not only Amazon has the hegemony one of the best TV sticks, as other models are already being noticed in stores such as the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick or the realme 4K Smart TV Stick.

