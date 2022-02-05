Xiaomi Mi P1 smart TV on offer on Amazon, discount and price

Who said that to buy a 4K smart TV it is necessary to charge expenses of thousands of euros? Sifting through Amazon’s daily offers it is in fact possible to find even large televisions at “clearance” prices. This is the case, just to give an example, of the Xiaomi Mi P1, smart TV with LED panel among the top offers today on Amazon.









Launched in 2021, the Xiaomi Mi P1 smart TV 4K is among the devices with the best quality / price ratio on the market. Although it costs a fraction compared to many direct competitors, it guarantees a great viewing experience, a very wide viewing angle (reaches 178 °) and smart features that will put it at the center of our home automation ecosystem. In short, a small hi-tech concentrate that today reaches (almost) the lowest price ever on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform. An offer not to be missed and which will allow you to save over 100 euros on the purchase of the TV.

Xiaomi Mi P1 smart LED TV, features and functionality

The model on offer today on Amazon (almost) at the lowest price ever is the one with 43-inch screen: an “intermediate” size, which allows the appliance to be positioned both in the living room of the house and, perhaps, in the bedroom. panel with LED technology and 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels) the visual rendering will always be optimal: thanks to the support for Dolby Vision andHigh Dynamic Range (HDR), the Xiaomi Mi P1 guarantees a very wide color range and thus improving the contrast, sharpness and color of the images. In short, ideal for watching movies or TV series (without, however, disdaining sporting events).

To manage everything we find the latest version of Android TV, version for smart TVs of the operating system that we usually use on smartphones and tablets. The user experience will therefore be extremely intuitive and you will be able to count on a rapidly growing number of applications of all kinds (to be downloaded from the customized version of the Play Store). Thanks to the 16 gigabytes of storage space it will be possible to install dozens and dozens of apps (not only those for streaming, such as Prime Video or Prime Music), but also games, utility apps and much more. The Chromecast and Miracast supportFurthermore, it allows you to mirror your smartphone and other Wi-Fi devices without the need to connect them with cables: it will be possible to see photos and videos saved locally without much difficulty.

There is also the possibility of controlling the i home automation devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network. It will thus be possible to control light bulbs, thermostats and smart vacuum cleaners with simple voice commands given to the Xiaomi Mi P1 remote control: in a few moments it will be possible to activate or deactivate the heating, turn lights on and off in the house and, of course, change the TV channel or increase the volume of the same.

Xiaomi Mi P1 43-inch smart LED TV on offer on Amazon: discount and price

While we are not facing the lowest price ever for this device, thetoday’s offer for the Xiaomi Mi P1 43-inch is not at all able to discard. Indeed: the 22% discount on the price list allows you to save over 100 euros: the Chinese smart TV costs 349.00 euros, with the possibility of being able to pay it in five installments without interest and without preliminary costs thanks to Amazon services (69.80 euros per month for five months). Alternatively, it is possible to choose the installment payment with Cofidis during the check-out phase: also in this case there will be no interest to pay and you can opt to further defer the payment.

