Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L discount code | Smart air fryer | Price

Over the months we have witnessed the debut (also in discount) of various air fryers by satellite brands of Lei Jun’s house. It is a product that has always been appreciated by Mi Fans and it seems that the company has finally realized it. And in fact here comes the first air fryer branded Xiaomi Mijia, a solution with an affordable price and – of course – equipped with functions smart. And it doesn’t stop there because Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L also arrives in Italy!

Update 06/11: Xiaomi’s smart fryer drops in price with a new discount code and savings are guaranteed! Find all the details directly in the article.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L: all about the new air fryer | Features

Regarding the design we are dealing with a classic product of the company, with a minimal look and the white color to be the master. The air fryer Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer it uses no oil and offers a capacity of 3.5 liters. The device is capable of reaching 200 ° C, distributing the heat evenly thanks to the 360 ​​° cooking system. As anticipated at the beginning, the fryer is equipped with features smart: through Bluetooth can be connected to the smartphone in order to control the operation.

To top it off, they are planned further 100 recipes in order to have lots of ideas on how to use the device. At the front there is a display OLED to view all usage details. Among other features we find support for programmed cooking (so that we can leave the food inside and find it ready when we return home), a non-stick PTFE coating and a low temperature mode adjustable between 40 ° and 80 °.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer discount code – Price and offers for the smart air fryer

Let’s start immediately with the top offer dedicated to the air fryer Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer, which comes down to a super price with discount code, shipping from Europe and secure payment via PayPal. Below you will find the link to purchase from GShopper, together with the coupon to use: if you don’t see the box below correctly, try to disable AdBlock.

Moving on to the price official for Italy of the smart air fryer, we point out that Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer is proposed to € 99.9 and is available on Amazon, with shipping Prime.

Last updated on 06/11/2021 13:55

At the moment the product can be purchased at full price from Amazon and the only discount is the one offered by GShopper: it is a well-known and reliable store and given the savings … it is a great opportunity. Finally, before leaving, we would like to point out that if you are looking for an alternative also the smart air fryer Xiaomi Liven G-5 knows its stuff: it is a solution with a more “exotic” style and is very much appreciated by fans of Xiaomi and YouPin products!

