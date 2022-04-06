Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer: a great little help at home

Although air fryers are currently the order of the day and the options in the national market are more than varied, the revision of this model is surprising for several things. First, for being from a brand better known for its cell phones than for its appliances, and second —and not least— for having a rather low price ($79,990) compared to the rest of the existing offer.

On the other hand, its slightly smaller dimensions make it more attractive and useful for many Chilean kitchens, especially in apartments, where space is not usually abundant. Finally, as long as you have Wi-Fi at home and a smartphone (and that the user manages himself with the apps), operating this fryer is extremely easy, so it does not require a major investment of time to learn how to use it.

Ability: 3.5 liters

Voltage: 220V

Power: 1500W

Dimensions: 335 x 252 x 304mm

Weight: 5.2kg

Functions: Air frying, thawing, fermenting and low temperature baking

Temperature range: between 40ºC and 200ºC

There is not much that needs to be done to get this fryer ready to go for the first time. Basically remove plastics and other materials that may be flammable and then clean the interior with a damp cloth. Then, all that remains is to place the fryer on a flat surface, with air circulation around it and a plug nearby, of course. Then comes the most technological, which is to connect the fryer to the home Wi-Fi and download the Mi Home/Xiaomi Home application to a smartphone, with which you can fully control this device and where you can also find all the cooking time indications. and suitable temperature, in addition to many data and recipes to operate the fryer without major problems. Beyond the use of the internet, it is really very easy to operate. For those who do not want to know anything with the cell phone, it also has a manual mode that, through a striking roulette, allows us to define time, temperature and mode to our liking.

It is known that these devices usually work very well when it comes to frying products that are taken directly frozen from the refrigerator. This was exactly what we started doing as a test, and the truth is that the results were very satisfactory with hamburgers, cheese empanadas and fries. The thing is very simple: you search for the food in the app and follow the instructions; It really is impossible to do it wrong.

But to make things a little more difficult, I tried the Mi Smart with some fries from scratch. That is, using peeled and cut raw potatoes, plus a small layer of spray oil —which is the recommended format for working in this type of fryer— and following the application instructions. The result? We’re not going to say it was the crocancia festival, but it only took 15 minutes and it wasn’t bad at all.

Finally, we put aside the app, put the fryer in manual mode and ventured with some short chicken cutlets bathed in barbecue sauce. They were made in less than an hour and they turned out really good, albeit turning them a couple of times during cooking.

There is one more thing to say: as a defroster this device also works quite well. Not as fast as a microwave but with much more similar results to those of a “natural” defrost. To close, it is fair to confirm that this fryer fulfills the promise of making you forget odors when using it, because its emissions are really practically imperceptible.

After each use, and taking advantage of the fact that the fryer heats up moderately on the outside, it is worth unplugging it and wiping it with a damp cloth. As for the frying compartment and the grids, these are all removable, so it’s easy to take them out and wash them with a little water and dishwasher. It is preferable to do it when they are not completely cold, since it is easier to clean them, although be careful not to burn yourself when you touch them.

Beyond these toilets, the fryer does not need much more care. It can be stored in its box or, if there is space, in a corner of the kitchen, ready and visible for a new use.

The only buts in relation to this fryer have to do with its more technological side. Because of course, using it through its application is very easy and even almost entertaining, but there may be people who get dizzy with so much digitization and dependence on the phone. Thus, it may not be highly recommended for use in elderly people or those who do not handle screens very well. touch.

On the other hand, you have to consider having a good internet connection at home or a reliable data plan, to use all this without major problems. However, using this fryer in manual mode is also easy and gives very good results. Of course, the learning process of times and temperatures can be more random and prolonged than if the app is used.

Another attribute of the Mi Smart Air Fryer is that its use can be programmed, which allows it to be left “charged”, ready to start working at the time we estimate. In this way, in theory, we could arrive home with a finished preparation, or even wake up in the morning, if you will, with some fries ready for breakfast.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer is one of the most comfortable and friendly devices of its kind that I have had to try. Its somewhat smaller dimensions than those of other models give it a plus when it comes to locating it in the kitchen, and its operation —whether through the app or manually— is very easy to understand and implement.

In addition, its price, located in the low range when it comes to fryers, makes it even more attractive. It seems to me that for these times, with somewhat reduced budgets, also thinking of single people or small families, this may be the purchase option when thinking about the first air fryer.

Note: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

*The prices of the products in this article are updated as of April 5, 2022. Values ​​and their availability may change.