Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer: minimum price on Amazon

They are the culinary phenomenon of the moment. The accessory that all cooking enthusiasts cannot do without. We are talking about the air fryers, small appliances that allow you to fry potato chips, chicken wings, squid rings (and everything you need to fry) significantly reducing the amount of oil needed and eliminating the age-old problem of bad smell caused by frying.









And, as with all other appliances, they obviously also exist “smart” versions of air fryers, controllable from the app with your smartphone. An example is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer, air fryer with a capacity of 3.5 liters, small OLED display and the possibility of being programmed even remotely thanks to the app developed by the Chinese manufacturer. An air fryer that is today among the top Amazon offers, with a very interesting discount on the list price.

An unmissable offer, like many others appear every day on Amazon. To receive promotions directly on your smartphone, you can subscribe to the Libero Tecnologia Telegram channel, with real-time updates throughout the day.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer, features and functionality

Small and compact, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer connected fryer is equipped with a comfortable basket with non-stick coating and a grill (both dishwasher safe) to create a “double bottom” and cook multiple dishes at the same time. The small OLED display on the front allows you to set cooking times and temperatures, as well as check the remaining time and other information on the air fryer.

The most interesting feature of this small appliance, however, is another: its versatility. It is not just an air fryer: the Mi Smart Air Fryer allows you to defrost frozen food, make yogurt, dry fruit and cook food in the way you prefer (microwave or “normal” oven. thanks to the possibility of choosing in a very wide temperature range (between 40 and 200 degrees centigrade) and program very long cooking times (up to 24 hours).

The app developed by Xiaomi, then, makes available over 100 “ready-made” recipes to choose from to better prepare your dishes. Do you want to make fried onion rings? No problem: choose the recipe from the app and the fryer will independently set the temperature and duration. Do you want to dry the fruit? Put it in the basket, choose the type from the app and let the Mi Smart Air Fryer do everything by itself.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer on offer at a record low on Amazon: discount and price

In these last hours of Amazon’s Black Friday week, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer air fryer touches its all-time low. The 20% discount allows you to save just over 20 euros on the list price: you will pay just 79.90 euros for one of the best smart air fryers available on the market today.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer from 3.5 liters and app control