Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC: always the same but now allows you to pay! The review

Xiaomi entered the world of wearables for years and exactly 8 years ago it presented its first to the world Mi Band able to immediately capture the attention of the public for a minimal design similar to a small bracelet, useful for monitoring steps and sleep thanks to a specific application and still the very competitive price that no other brand for a long time failed to replicate .

Clearly it has evolved over time but has not changed its design too much, which remained practically faithful to that of the first version, allowing today for a full-screen display by almost completely eliminating the bezels. Not only because today we have the opportunity with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC to use the smartband also to pay without having to carry your smartphone or our wallet.

Certainly not the only novelty that the new Xiaomi smartband offers to users. In this case, in fact, the new generation in addition to the NFC module offers a OLED display even brighter than the previous version, with extremely small frames but above all with the addition of the monitoring ofoxygenation in the blood which today seems to be an extremely important parameter with the ongoing pandemic. Then there are all the monitors that the activity tracker has always guaranteed such as the counting of steps, calories, sleep but also fitness activities to monitor and heart rate tracking.

So how does it behave in everyday life? Is there still a best buy among smartbands of this type? Let’s find out in our review.

UNBOXING

A quick look in the box reveals that Xiaomi has not decided to change practically anything or almost from what it has been proposing for some years now. In addition to the smartband, therefore, the company includes a small magnetic charger ready to accompany the user during travels without creating space problems. This charger already has the built-in cable and connects to a wall socket via USB-A.

Nothing else in the sales package except a few quick instruction manuals and the absence of a replacement strap in a different color. We remember that the smartband compatible with Android and iOS and communicates with a paired smartphone via Mi Fit, the application officially released on the App Store or Play Store by the Chinese company.



DESIGN and DISPLAY

We anticipated it: the design of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC has not changed over the years. It is clear that a company cannot come up with who knows what about the aesthetic aspect of a smartband. Here Xiaomi has led the way for others and today we can say that it still remains very original in its being smartband and we also do not deny that it is among the most comfortable especially for its small size and for the fact that the strap can be easily interchanged with a simple move.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC has a polycarbonate main body where place not only the OLED display but also all sensors in charge of monitoring the fitness parameters and the battery. The body is inserted inside a fairly simple silicone strap both in materials and in its aesthetic appearance but certainly comfortable on the wrist and secure in closure thanks to a clip. in black silicone and has the classic interlocking buckle with the hole to fix it in the right size on the wrist. The strap width of 14mm and comes with 12 rings which are quite adequate. The light strap and we did not find any type of rash during use even in physical activity and therefore in contact with sweat.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 also possesses the with a grade of water resistance equal to 5ATM, which means that the smartband can be safely immersed in water up to 50 meters deep and therefore this allows it to be used in the pool or even in the shower.

equipped with a large 1.56-inch OLED display with a resolution of 486 x 152 pixels with extremely small bezels symmetrically across the entire screen. On the back of the unit there is the double pin for charging with its proprietary magnetic adapter, then the sensor compartment in the center with that for the optical heart rate and the monitoring of the oxygen level in the blood all made of polycarbonate even if very resistant. The display is always bright and clear with information that is always in plain sight and allows the user to have everything at their fingertips. The viewing angles are also excellent: we had no problems reading the contents, whether it be weather information, fitness information or even message notifications or other.

The case measures 12.7 mm thick (including the heart rate sensor) and weighs only 12.8 grams or very little and that’s why it is hardly perceived on the wrist. Then there are six different colors on sale but the availability of third-party straps or even Xiaomi itself allows you to change the characteristics of the bracelet in a few seconds.

OPERATING SYSTEM

Xiaomi has always done a great job with the Mi Smart Band interface over the years and above all the latest versions of the app and the system have allowed users to have an excellent complete fitness band on their wrists capable of monitoring and returning optimal and precise data. The completely proprietary operating system and thanks to the OLED display and the always reactive touch response, the user interface is fluid in giving information. There are no physical buttons and therefore the user will have to learn the simple movements with the finger to move between the various screens. By swiping from the top or the bottom you will be able to scroll through all the various sections that show everything you can do with the band.

Swiping left or right on the home screen will scroll through the sections for weather, Alexa access, and more in the music player. By tapping and holding you can change the so-called watchfaces: there are at least 60 already designed specially for the big screen without frames and can be easily viewed via the application in the section.

By tapping into each section, it will be possible to receive any type of more specific information. For example, tapping on sleep will show the sleep statistics. By tapping on the Steps section, the smartband will allow you to have one view of the data measured on the walks performed. The Weather app shows the current weather conditions for the current day. In short, everything really studied in detail with a well-made and above all simple to view interface.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 as a fitness tracker

For any smartband, health and fitness monitoring features are the building blocks. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 supports 30 training modes which include among others outdoor running, indoor running, high intensity interval training, basketball, boxing and zumba as well as various pilates, ice skating or badminton and modern dance.

From the device there is not only the monitoring of activities but also the data of the heart ratein addition to monitoring theblood oxygenation. Everything seems to work really well and let’s say that we are very close to what we have achieved with other professional test tools symptom that Xiaomi has worked well in optimizing the sensors. Same thing for the heart rate which is more or less in line with the results for this price range and for a simple smartband. As always, the chest strap leads to more precise results but the difference is not so high as to create imbalances even in situations of more sustained fitness. Overall we are satisfied with the sensors present in this Mi Smart Band 6 because all data have been accurately tracked with different activities carried out.

Of course there is also helping users Xiaomi’s Mi Fit application which allows not only to have access to the band in all its settings but also to guarantee the extrapolation of data once a specific physical activity is finished or even just to view the progress of sleep or heart rate. The application takes advantage of the Bluetooth 5.0 present on the bracelet and this guarantees use on both Android and iOS.



Click to enlarge

Once logged in to the application it will be possible to first have the Health tab where we will be shown the steps taken, followed by the distance traveled, the calories burned and the percentage of the goal achieved. The section also keeps track of daily activities with data placed on the calendar that you can scroll through. Of course there are also heart rate, sleep and training logs.



Click to enlarge

Finally, the last tab for managing your profile and settings. Here the remaining battery of the smartband will be shown but also the connectivity status of the same. You can also change or load the watch face and there are also all the other settings on notifications, alarms, step goals, reminders, heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring.



Click to enlarge

And then there is the substantial difference with the other Xiaomi band, the NFC module that is the technology that allows mobile payments. In this case, Xiaomi integrates everything in a functional and safe way. Yes, because in this case adding credit card it will be clearly possible only if in possession of a Xiaomi account and it will also be necessary to set a security PIN to allow the activation of payments. Unfortunately not all banks are supported but in fact the result is good and the band works well with the POS.

AUTONOMY

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC packs one 125 mAh battery which allows us to reach, according to the company, at least 6 days of autonomy on a single charge. In our tests, the results turned out to be in line allowing in fact not having to recharge the Band for almost a week. To charge the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC it will no longer be necessary to remove the band from the strap, from the last version. This makes it easy to connect the entire band to its proprietary magnetic charger quickly and easily.

CONCLUSIONS

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC the usual efficient Xiaomi smartband. For many users it may have gotten a little bored in its always the same look from the first version. In fact over time improved both in materials and functions and clearly in the sensors. a complete smartband and above all among the most appreciated for its price which has actually increased and not a little over the years and which is now equal to 54.99. However, it remains inferior to many other bands of the same quality and performance.

Here clearly to raise the price there is the NFC module which allows users to pay with the smartband quickly and easily. For the rest it is clear that the differences with the same version without NFC are not there and the Mi Smart Band 6 of quality in its small way. It monitors steps, sleep and heart rate very well and what concerns the sports training that we remember are also automatically recognized when they are made.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC still proves to be concrete and reliable. The addition of mobile payment technology is certainly a plus for many and also a sign that Xiaomi’s ambition has also grown on these less premium but still highly important products.