Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC is now the best, and on offer

If you have been waiting to buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 you have made an excellent choice, because now it has arrived on the market there Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, with mainly two novelties that really characterize it on the market: the NFC chip for digital payments and the integrated Alexa assistant. Let’s find out how it goes in this ours review.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC video review

The two novelties of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC

Payments via integrated NFC

The big news of this smartband are 2, the first carries it in the name and is the NFC chip. For the uninitiated, it is a very short range transmitter that allows you to exchange sensitive information. On smartphones it has been used for some time to exchange data between one phone and another and above all to make digital payments simply by bringing it close to the POS to use Google Pay. This chip was in fact inserted into the Mi Band and, thanks to a digital payment system developed by Xiaomi and Nexi, now we can simply pay with the smartband.

The configuration is very simple and we explain it in the video but obviously your card must be compatible, currently it only works with Mastercard circuit cards and only for banks supported by the Mi Band 6 NFC. Alternatively, if you don’t have one of those banks, you can do as we do or using the Curve service. This indeed allows you to pay through the Curve Card you will receive (first only digitally and then also as a physical card) by debiting the amounts to your main credit card. In short, an intermediary card, which offers numerous other services, compatible with Mi Smart Band 6 NFC.

As for the safety? The smartband forces you to type in a PIN that you will have to enter once a day at the first use of the band, after which it will not ask you again until the next day or until you remove it from your wrist, a security measure adopted to avoid fraudulent payments if it is lost. . Entering the PIN is not exactly easy on such a small screen, but somehow it succeeds.

Integrated Alexa, to use voice commands

The second novelty of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC is the presence of a microphone, absent in the classic Band 6, and the integration with Alexa, a bit like we had seen on the Amazfit Band 5. Scrolling through the items in the menu, in fact, there is the Alexa item and once called up we can ask him for information, such as trivially the weather, or perform actions based on what we have activated in terms of Skill in the application.

At the level of user experience, however, it is not flawless, in fact it happens that sometimes it returns an error message that tells us that Alexa is not ready. Also, it cannot be called up by voice.

Price and offer of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC has a list price of 54.99 Euros, however on the occasion of any promotional periods, such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, it is not difficult to find it discounted by a few euros, as in this case it is available on GoBoo for about 44 Euros, a very honest figure for the cheapest and most complete smartband on the market. Alternatively, it is also available on Amazon for 40.84 euros.