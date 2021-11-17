Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4S 43 “discount code | Offers & Coupons

Are you looking for a smart TV, obviously with support for the new digital terrestrial, and are you aiming for savings? Also in this case, Lei Jun’s company has the perfect solution for all needs: Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4S 43 ″ comes down to a super greedy price from Europe thanks to this new one discount code.

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4S 43 ″ discount code: how to save thanks to Banggood

As for the features of Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4S in version from 43 ″, this is a resolution model 4K, support HDR, Dolby and DTS-HD audio and a 64-bit Quad-Core processor (for maximum fluidity). The body is made of metal with optimized bezels on three sides. Obviously this is a solution Android TV, complete with Chromecast integrated, DVB-T2 / C, voice controls via Google Assistant and Dual Band and BT 4.2 Wi-Fi connectivity.

There Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4S from 43 ″ is available on offer with discount code on Banggood at a super price, complete with shipping from Europe. In addition to the code you will also need redeem the 5% discount coupon via this link (essential to have the final price that you find below). Below you will find the link to the purchase and the coupon to use: if you don’t see the box below correctly, try disabling AdBlock.

