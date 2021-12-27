Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022, features and price

From China comes the news of Xiaomi’s launch of a new smart TV dedicated to those looking for a product with generous dimensions and an aggressive price: we are talking about Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022.

A quick glance at the new smart TV of the Chinese giant is enough to realize that among its main features there is a premium design, also thanks to a frame around the screen reduced to just 2 mm.

The main features of Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022

Xiaomi’s new smart TV can count on a 70-inch panel with 4K resolution (3,840 × 2,160 pixels), aspect ratio in 16: 9, refresh rate at 60 Hz, maximum brightness at 300 nits, contrast ratio 4000: 1 and the ability to reproduce up to 1.07 billion colors.

Animated by a quad core Cortex-A35 processor, Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 can also count on 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of integrated memory.

Among the other features of Xiaomi’s new smart TV we find integrated stereo speakers that the manufacturer defines capable of guaranteeing a high level of power, an integrated smart home system, support for voice search and voice commands and the ability to detect the voice too. at a distance.

Finally, from the software point of view, Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 can boast the customized interface MIUI for TV 3.0 based on Android.

According to what reported by Gizmochina, Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 will be available for pre-order in China starting from December 27 at the price of 3,299 yuan (equal, at the exchange rate, to about 450 euros) and the debut on the market is set for December 31, 2021. We are waiting to find out if and when this smart TV will also arrive in Europe and, above all, at what price, since this is an aspect that could prove to be decisive for its eventual success (also considering how competitive this sector has become ).

