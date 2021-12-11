Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, lowcost smartwatch on offer

It is not always said that, to get the best performance, it is necessary to spend hundreds and hundreds of euros. Sometimes, in fact, too low cost devices they may offer functionality and features that we think are exclusive to more expensive and reputable products. One example is it Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, a low-cost sportwatch that has very little to envy to similar devices but with a decidedly higher price.









The chinese smartwatch it contains, in a rather compact case, sensors and components of absolute value, capable of ensuring functionality that will be very useful both for those who play semi-competitive sports and for Sunday runners. In short, a versatile and economical device, now available on offer on Amazon at a very special price. With a discount of around 30%, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is at its all-time low on Jeff Bezos’ ecommerce platform.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, features and functionality

Not the usual smartwatch or sportwatch. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite can be customized to your liking, choosing from three case colors, five bracelet options and 120 dial designs. A total of over 1,000 combinations that will make the Chinese low cost smartwatch unique and personal.

Of course, there is much more to it than just the design. The 1.4 inch display with 320 × 320 pixel resolution it guarantees excellent visibility in all lighting conditions, allowing you to view all the information collected by the various sensors even in direct sunlight. Equipped with GPS / GLONASS for tracking movements and various motion sensors, the Mi Watch Lite is able to independently monitor 11 different training modes, whether outdoors (such as running or cycling) or indoors (such as a treadmill, swimming pool, or stationary bike). Then there is the pedometer and the count of calories burned during the day.

Also, thanks to the sleep quality monitoring, the heart rate monitor and breathing exercises, the Mi Watch Lite is able to analyze and check your health status, providing advice on how to improve sleep or other aspects of your daily life. All data – and advice – can then be viewed directly from the smartphone app, thanks to which you can have a complete insight into your health.

And thanks to the 230 mAh battery, the Mi Watch Lite it has an autonomy of 9 days.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite on offer on Amazon: discount and price

As mentioned, the Chinese low cost smartwatch is now available on Amazon at lowest price ever. Thanks to the 27% discount it can in fact be purchased at 39.99 euros, with a saving of 15 euros on the list price. As with all purchases made these days, the return period is extended until January 31, 2022, so you have plenty of time to test it calmly.