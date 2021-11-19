Xiaomi Mijia, cordless vacuum cleaner and desk lamp on offer on TomTop: prices from 23.95 euros

Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum Cleaner Lite And Xiaomi Mijia Lamp Lite are two products for the home, in flash offer on TomTop. Here are all the details.

Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum Cleaner Lite on offer





Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum Cleaner Lite a vacuum cleaner in the typical size of the electric broom. Like a Dyson, to understand, with battery and with charging base to be connected to the wall. It offers a maximum suction power of 17000Pa through the 220W motor, all with a reduced weight in just over 2Kg. There is also no dust and dirt bag, but a plastic container that can be conveniently emptied.

Included are various tools and brushes and a system for wall installation that allows you to store the vacuum cleaner without cluttering, recharging the battery. The purchase can be made on TomTop, at this address, where you will also find all the useful information on the product.

Xiaomi Mijia Lamp Lite on offer

Thanks to its modern appearance and simple lines, the Xiaomi Mijia Lamp Lite lamp it adapts very well to any type of environment. It’s about a desk lamp ideal for studying, reading and also for working, illuminating precisely any point you want thanks to the adjustable structure. All at an affordable price: 23.95 on TomTop, although at the time of writing there are limited pieces available.





The lamp generates a light with temperature of 4000K, to a’intensity of 500lm, avoiding the emission of blue light as much as possible to be as comfortable as possible to the eye. There are three lighting modes available: low, medium, high, in order to respond to specific lighting needs at any time. The structure of the lamp, moreover, can be oriented with a maximum freedom of 218, and a possibility of rotation up to 180. The lamp also has touch controls and the small base perfect to be inserted in any corner of the desk, even on the more crowded ones.