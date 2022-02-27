Xiaomi offers, Black Shark 4 Pro from 569 euros

Like every week we bring you a compilation of the best deals on Xiaomi products. A week marked by the official arrival of the Black Shark 4 Pro finally in Spain almost a year after being presented in China.

This week we highlight the offers of these Xiaomi products:

Redmi 9A

One of the cheapest models that we can find today is the Remi 9A. A smartphone with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with a 6.53-inch screen and a 5,000 mAh battery that you can get on eBay for just 69 euros.

POCO M4 Pro 5G

The last model to reach the market by POCO was its M4 Pro 5G. A mid-range terminal with a 6.6-inch screen powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810. A smartphone that we can acquire from 152 euros thanks to the code MOBILESW7 on eBay.

Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S It can already be found at mi.com with a promotional price until tomorrow from 220 euros thanks to the code 20NOTE11S. The cheapest model of the new Note 11 series to have a 108MP sensor. In addition, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G96.

XiaomiPad 5

The new Xiaomi tablet that we have had the opportunity to test has reached the global market, becoming a success in sales. A tablet that lowers its price to €329 at GoBoo, authorized seller of the brand. A saving of €70 on the official price.

