Xiaomi offers from Unieuro! Home products up to -40% discount

Unieuro’s offers show no sign of abating. In fact, today he offers a promotion on his store entitled “Xiaomi Smart Life”, entirely dedicated to products for the home of the company champion of the quality-price ratio.

Various discounts await you on items such as the air fryer, vacuum cleaners, cleaning robots and more, with reductions that come to touch the -40% compared to the list prices. All products are available on the Unieuro online store with support for free delivery.

By clicking on the button viola below you can access the offers page Xiaomi Smart Life on online store by Unieuro. Further down there is also our selection with the best proposals on the store.

Below we will also leave you the buttons to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and the one to go to the page of best discounts on amazon.

  • Xiaomi Mi Smart Single 3.5 L Independent 1500 W Air Fryer

    Xiaomi Mi Smart Single 3.5 L Independent 1500 W Air Fryer

    € 79.99

    € 99.99
    -20%

  • Xiaomi Mi Ionic H300 1600 W

    Xiaomi Mi Ionic H300 1600 W

    € 29.99

    € 39.99
    -25%

  • Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini

    Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini

    € 39.99

    € 69.99
    -42%

  • Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner Light Bagless 0.5 L

    Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner Light Bagless 0.5 L

    € 99.99

    € 149.99
    -33%

