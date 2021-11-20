Home » News ” Xiaomi Pad 5 is a lot of stuff, so much that it runs Windows 11

Xiaomi Pad 5 debuted in Italy a few weeks ago even if currently no users (apart from reviewers) have had the opportunity to try it. In China, on the other hand, Xiaomi’s fifth-generation tablet is doing very well. There, as here after all, the prices are very low for a device of this caliber. Sure, it’s not a gaming tablet, but the processor nonetheless Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 it is more than oversized for average use. The device is also very popular with the developers who have decided to mount Windows 11. And you can’t understand how well it turns!

After Xiaomi Mi 8 And Xiaomi MIX 2S with Windows 11, it’s time for Xiaomi Pad 5. We have no memory of a Xiaomi tablet that could run the operating system of personal computers, so we are very surprised by the news. [aggiornamento: un membro dello staff ci ricorda che il vecchio Xiaomi Mi Pad 2 usciva in doppia versione Windows/Android]

News that clearly comes from China. According to the video released by the Chinese developer Sunflower2333, Xiaomi Pad 5 is able to successfully perform the Windows 11 ARM system. Of course, it also supports Windows 10 ARM. The most interesting thing is that it can do this with the 2K maximum resolution.

The owner of the video also used the previous one WoA project, using some Snapdragon 855 (SM8150) drivers, and is still studying a few things about the Snapdragon 720G, including Bluetooth and PEP. The Woa project is the same that made it possible to bring Windows 11 to Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi MIX 2S.

Recall that too other devices such as Lumia 950, Lumia 950 XL, Mi 8, OnePlus 6T, Mi MIX 2, Mi 6 support flashing in the Windows 11 ARM system. Microsoft officially stopped supporting Windows 10, but with the efforts of the WoA project developers, there they will still be able to perform the flashing of the new system for the old models.

