Xiaomi Pad 5 is on offer with 100 euros discount at this link

While Amazon plays in advance by presenting numerous offers for Black Friday in the smartphone sector and beyond, if you are looking for a new Android tablet at a discounted price, you have come to the right place. In fact, from today, November 8, until the November 18, you have the opportunity to purchase Xiaomi Pad 5 on offer a 299.90 euros instead of 399.90 euros.

100 euro discount for Xiaomi Pad 5

Going into the details of the offer on Xiaomi Pad 5, we discover that from 8 to 18 November it is possible to pay a deposit from 50 euros to be entitled to purchase the tablet at the discounted price. Scrolling through the terms of the initiative, it is highlighted that the advance payment must be completed within two hours of sending the order, while between 20 and 21 November the remaining balance must be paid to be eligible for the discount 100 euros.

Xiaomi Pad 5 features an 11-inch 2560 x 1600 WAHD + resolution LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10 + support. Inside there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory of the UFS 3.1 type. The battery is 8720 mAh with support for fast charging at 33 W, while the operating system is Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 with the MIUI for Pad.

If you are interested in this kind of offers, we remind you to subscribe to our Telegram price.tech channel, where we publish the best offers and promotions in the hi-tech world selected by our editorial staff. Finally, you can check the details of the purchase conditions at this link before proceeding with the purchase of the Xiaomi tablet via the link below:

Buy Xiaomi Pad 5 on offer

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!

Offers by category