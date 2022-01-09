Xiaomi perfects biometric recognition with full-display fingerprint recognition

Xiaomi continues to revolutionize its technologies with the new biometric recognition, which will make us appreciate the Chinese company even more. But how does it work?

The sensor for the fingerprint recognition from Xiaomi will be under the screen of a cell phone, and since there are many i devices Android they have decided to adopt this policy, the company wanted to make some improvements both to differentiate themselves from others and to make it even more rapid And functional.

Until now, in fact, they had only been done little progress in this field, it was no coincidence that it was decided to to remove definitely facial recognition from devices. Xiaomiinstead, he wanted to extend the new one technology to the whole area of display; what did he get from this idea?

Foolproof facial recognition

Based on what emerged from the Chinese Patent Office, in the documentation presented by Xiaomi it seems that this is described in detail new technology, with a series of images which have the express purpose of explaining how it will work.

The fingerprint reader it will operate via a infrared LED network located between the AMOLED display and the touchscreen of the smartphone. In fact, when the user will touch it screen, this will record the information at position e footprint shapes, while the new layer will emit a light in theaffected area.

After that, the brightness reflected on the fingertip it will be projected, later, on the receivers, which will compare it with the information saved in the memory exactly as it happens with i sensors for common fingerprints.

What will we get from this method so hard to to explain how much easy to put in place? We will be able to unlock the display of the cell phone using any portion to our liking in short words.

If this idea continues and is successfully developed, we do not rule out the possibility that Xiaomi may adopt it for all his devices future. Warning: it is possible that companies can follow his example, also because it would be one way easier to unlock it smartphone without having to resort to unnecessary waste of time. That he was right with this initiative? We will know shortly.