Xiaomi phones that will not have more development versions

A series of Xiaomi phones will lose their development versions, which means that they will stop receiving Android and MIUI updates. enter the phase EOL (“end of life” or “end of life”)during which they will gradually become obsolete.

The big affected are the owners of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro family, because from that moment they will no longer have new versions. On the other hand, those that are in development will even be finalized and their bugs will be polished, being the last update they will receive.

The deadline is July 18, 2022, from then on they will no longer have development versions. That is, these Xiaomi phones have received Android 12 with MIUI 13, or are about to do so, but it will be the last major update.

The EOL state assumes that no more updates will arrive, not even securityso using these mobiles will gradually become dangerous, as vulnerabilities appear in the software.

These are the Xiaomi mobiles affected that have been released internationally:

My 10. 10 Pro. My 10 Lite Zoom. My Note 10/Pro. Little F2 Pro.

Some also leave the development versions Xiaomi phones without international versionwhich were exclusive to China, or which were launched in another range in the rest of the countries:

My CC9 Pro. Redmi K30. Redmi K30 Pro. Redmi K30 5G. Redmi K30i 5G.

Therefore, none of them will be among the Xiaomi mobiles that will receive Android 13, since this version will be released by Google after July 2022. Instead, they can still receive security patches, in these months that remain for them to come out. of development program.

That is, the Xiaomi Mi 10 family and the Poco F2 Pro run out of updates, and all of them are popular models. In any case, it was inevitable that his commercial life would end, and now only the exact day has been confirmed.

