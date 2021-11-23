Xiaomi presents 2 new models

Xiaomi continues to expand its range of Smart TV, this time with two really well priced models. After all, the company has accustomed us over the years to products with very good technical specifications at very low costs, a formula that over time has become a sort of slogan of the Beijing giant.









To renew Xiaomi’s commitment to value for money now come the cheap Smart TVs Xiaomi Smart TV P1E. One model for two sizes, from 43 or 55 inches according to the requirements. The two, as mentioned, combine excellent characteristics in relation to the price. Some might regret the 60 Hz refresh rate, but it would have been objectively impossible even for Xiaomi to have a 120 Hz screen at an unchanged price compared to that announced for the P1E Smart TVs. Beyond the numbers, the P1E Smart TVs have a modern and minimal design, in full Xiaomi style, which makes them perfect for any room.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1E, how it is made

Both Xiaomi Smart TV P1E they own one screen 43-inch LEDs in 4K Ultra HD resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) with “classic” refresh rate at 60 Hz. Xiaomi Smart TV P1E have support for HDR10, a viewing angle of 178 degrees, MEMC support at 60 Hz , 1.07 billion colors thanks to 8-bit and FRC and finally support for the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The two variants of the new Xiaomi cheap smart TVs therefore have the same characteristics of the screen, and generally the technical data sheet is almost overlapping. There is a small difference, as always happens in these cases, on the front of the sound sector, where the 55-inch Xiaomi Smart TV P1E takes advantage of the larger internal volume to have two more powerful speakers: 10 watts each instead of the 8 watts of the 43-inch variant.

And in fact, the one on the output sound power, is the only feature that differentiates the two new models in addition to the diagonal. In fact, both Xiaomi Smart TV P1E have a chip 1.5 GHz quad core with Mali 470 MP3 graphics chip, 2 GB of memory RAM and 8GB of storage for apps. Applications that are potentially infinite, thanks to the presence on board of the Xiaomi Smart TV P1E of Android TV with Google Chromecast built in. On the front of the connectivity, Xiaomi’s new inexpensive Smart TVs can rely on Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, two HDMI 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0 inputs, three USB 2.0 inputs, one audio output, DVB-T2 / C / DVB- decoder S2 and a LAN input for wired internet connection.

The equipment is completed remote control 360-degree Bluetooth, which means that it can control the Smart TV from any angle, with keys dedicated to Google Assistant, Netflix and Prime Video.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1E, how much does it cost

Both of Xiaomi’s new economic Smart TVs are already present on the company’s international portal, with little information, however, about price and availability. In Spain, the 43-inch variant is already available at the price of 299 euros, about 100 euros more should be needed for the 55-inch one, but i 399 euros we are talking about are not yet official as the availability in Italy, where however the two should arrive shortly.