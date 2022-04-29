Xiaomi presents a better video game controller than the PlayStation

We know that Xiaomi likes to go for all kinds of markets and any kind of product. And it was strange that until now, with their mobile phones focused on video games, they had not presented an accessory for them. The new Xiaomi controller arrives not only to complement the mobile gaming experience, but also to Bring a new alternative for PC.

And it does so, moreover, with very interesting ideas that, despite the fact that it is inspired by the classic PlayStation controls, the truth is that it improves it in many aspects. First, the position of the joystick. The Xiaomi controller has learned from the Xbox controller and, keeping the shape of the PlayStation controller, change the left stick position, something more comfortable for the game.

It also includes one of the most requested features by players: rear triggers. While both the Xbox Elite and the PS4 controller accessory offer it, they seem to have forgotten about it this generation. And it is a more than interesting functionality for shootersalso on mobile like Call of Duty or Fortnite.

The Xiaomi controller is compatible with everything

But perhaps the most interesting option of the Xiaomi controller is its compatibility. Like those of the consoles, it is compatible both with the mobile and with the PCand also allows you to configure up to three devices between which we can switch with a dedicated button.

Includes a gyroscopic sensor with haptic feedback. It supports Bluetooth from both new devices to via the 5 Ghz band as older via the 2.4 Ghz. And how could it be otherwise, it can be used with the most popular game systems. Of course, only PCs, Smart TVs or mobiles. No consoles, neither PlayStation, nor Switch, nor Xbox, despite the fact that it seems a more interesting alternative than the standard controls of said consoles.

Of course, as much as the Xiomi remote seems simple and affordable, it is not cheap. In fact, the price of it in China is close to the normal price of traditional controllers. 399 yuan, which is the same, almost €60 to change without taxesthe price of Xbox or PlayStation controller.

Be that as it may, the only pending question that remains is whether it will be released on international markets, since it could be a more than interesting alternative for PC gamers, at least in the absence of knowing its response rate in real environments.



