XIAOMI presents mini Yeelight LED, for soft lighting at 10 euros

With its Yeelight brand, Xiaomi is among the leaders in lighting for the home, even smart. This time on offer the mini LED for wardrobes, or even for soft lighting. It costs just 10 euros, and offers an easy and wireless installation. Click here to buy.

The small LED proposed by Xiaomi does not require any wiring, being essentially a battery-powered lamp. Easy to install, inside the package the user will find everything necessary for correct use, including batteries and magnetic strips.

Yes, because as already mentioned, no wiring will be required for correct installation. All you have to do is attach a first adhesive and magnetic strip to the back of the lamp, while the second in the package will have to be positioned inside the cabinet or where you have chosen to use the lamp. In this way it will be extremely easy to position the LED, which can also be detached, to transport it around the house.

Despite being a small object, it offers many operating and use methods. It is possible, for example, that it detects human movements, to light up when people pass, but only when no daylight is detected. This function offers a detection angle of 120 degrees, and allows you to detect a person up to 2 meters away. The light will turn off automatically 30 seconds after someone passes, so as to also save battery.

In the package, as already mentioned, there are also the 3 AAA batteries, easy to replace. The mini LED Yeelight offers a soft light, therefore to illuminate walk-in closets, but also to function as a night courtesy light, and can be used in any room of the house, therefore suitable for bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, cabinet, corridors or stairs.

At the moment you can buy it in super offer for about 10 euros. Click here to buy.