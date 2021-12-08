Tech

Xiaomi presents the film for TV with a “revolutionary” function

Kim Lee
Xiaomi she is not the first to present such a product, but the fact that she has done so is symptomatic of the attention she puts into thinking about her ecosystem. Let’s talk about TV today and in particular about accessories for smart TVs. As we know, all the latest generation TVs (but also the older ones) emanate blue light. Even computer monitors or those connected to a console do this, it is not a prerogative of Smart TVs. This blue light is harmful to the eyes in the long run which is why Xiaomi has unveiled a blue light filter that is applied on the TV like a film. Just like we do with our smartphones.

Xiaomi presented a TV film, as a protective glass, which protects the eyes from the damage of blue light. Do you want it for your TV?

Xiaomi anti blue light TV film was unveiled today. The blue component of light between 380 and 500 nm is also known as high energy visible light (HEV)

. In particular, the blue-violet wavelengths between 380 and 440 nm are considered potentially harmful and are considered one of the possible causes of photoretinitis, which is the damage to the retina caused by high-energy incident light. Excessive amounts of light in the ultraviolet and blue-violet ranges can harm the human eye. Besides cause painful inflammation of the conjunctiva and cornea, it can also cause damage to the lens and, in particular, to the retina.

According to the information provided by the Chinese source, Xiaomi’s anti-blue light film is currently only available for i 55 ″ televisions at a cost of around € 40. Suppose this can be cut to fit smaller televisions, such as the super-sold 32 ″ and 40 ″. For the moment, however, the installation service and the product itself are only available in China.

Source | Zeiss, Mydrivers

