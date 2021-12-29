Xiaomi presents Watch S1: here is the brand’s new smartwatch. Price and details

After the launch of the wait Xiaomi 12 series, the Chinese brand presented its new wearable: Watch S1. It is a very interesting watch thanks to the excellent technical specifications, a very nice design it’s a affordable price to everyone.

Xiaomi Watch S1: preforming and refined

The design definitely one of the strong points of this Watch S1: Handsome, neat and elegant. The stainless steel case of round shape and the display one unit 1.43 inch AMOLED with 60Hz refresh rate, all protected by a sapphire crystal. The wearable comes with a leather or silicone strap.

On the right side we find two buttons which are used to manage the functions of the smartwatch. Android based Watch S1 with brand new user interface MIUI 13 by Xiaomi. The watch is also resistant to dust and water up to 5ATM (50 meters). The battery has a capacity of 470mAh and, according to the manufacturer, it should guarantee 12 days of autonomy with standard use and well 24 days in energy saving mode.

Watch S1: sensors, functions and price

While it may seem like an elegant and almost “real” watch, Watch S1 supports it 117 sports modes and sensors side we find the monitoring of heart rate, sleep el‘Sp02. As for connectivity, the device is equipped with a Dual frequency GPS and the chip NFC. Through the smartwatch possible answer calls and see notifications on the display.

Xiaomi Watch S1 was unveiled in China at a price of 1,099 CNY (about 155 euros at the exchange).