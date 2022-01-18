Xiaomi raises the hype: the MIUI 13 Global is around the corner

Whenever we talk about MIUI 13, the question is consequent: when the MIUI 13 Global? This is what the community has been wondering ever since Xiaomi presented the new version of its interface. Since then, the major update has made its debut first on Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, then on the top of the last generation range, but only in China. For the moment, the update remains a temporal exclusive of the motherland, as always happens with the Xiaomi updates.

MIUI 13 Global is coming: Xiaomi’s new official teaser

So when will the MIUI 13 Global arrive? The latest official teaser of the official Twitter page makes the mouth water of all the most curious. A teaser that doesn’t tell us much, except that the update is coming, so let’s try to understand when it could be presented.

Taking the last MIUI 12 as a reference, the presentation in China took place in March 2020, while its Global version the following May. With MIUI 12.5, the same timing has been repeated: first in December 2020, then Global in February 2021. We can therefore think that the MIUI 13 presented in December 2021 will arrive at February 2022. Given the period in question, the opportunities could be two: either the presentation of Redmi Note 11 Global or the subsequent one of Xiaomi 12 Global.

⭐️ Discover the new Weekly Flyer of GizChina with always different exclusive offers and coupons.