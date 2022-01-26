Xiaomi Smart Purifier arrives in Italy, with Redmi Note 11 smartphones

It is important to underline that with this range of smartphones the MIUI 13, or the new version of the graphic interface of Xiaomi obviously based on Android, makes its debut in Italy. The user experience improvements revolve around four innovative features: Liquid Storage, which improves the efficiency of reading and writing files; Atomized Memory, which improves RAM efficiency; Focus Algorithms, which makes the system more fluid and responsive; Smart Balance, designed to automatically find the balance between performance and energy consumption.

Redmi Note 11 – in the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB versions – together with Redmi Note 11S – in the variants of 6 Gigabytes of RAM + 64 Gigabytes of memory and 6 Gigabytes of RAM + 128 Gigabytes of memory – will be available in Italy starting from mid-February. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – in the 6 Gigabyte + 128 Gigabyte and 8 Gigabyte + 128 Gigabyte versions – and Redmi Note 11 Pro – in the 6 Gigabyte + 64 Gigabyte and 6 Gigabyte + 128 Gigabyte versions – will be available in Italy from March. Prices and sales channels will be communicated at the same time as the products arrive on the Italian market. However, they should be positioned in the price range between 200 and 450 eurostargeting the mid-range of the market. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier Series 4 Xiaomi also renews its range of air purifiers launching three new models: Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, 4 and 4 Lite. The top of the range – the Pro model – features a 3-in-1 filtration system that combines electrostatic charge and mechanical filtration technologies to intercept 99.97% of air pollutants, even those smaller than 0.3 microns, whether it is therefore pet hair, cotton fiber or other substances. To ensure maximum filtration efficiency, the Pro model integrates both PM2.5 and PM10 sensors, accurately detecting inhalable particles of different sizes. An ionizer has also been added to help capture the surrounding polluting organisms and in addition it integrates a system that allows to filter the air of a 40 square meter room in just 15 minutes. Thanks to the silent mode it is possible to use it even during the night without particular problems. A touch-screen OLED display allows real-time viewing of data such as temperature and humidity statistics, as well as quick adjustments. It is also possible to remotely control the device using the Xiaomi Home App, thus programming the purification routines and actions, adjusting the automation with other IoT devices, viewing the filter usage status. There is no lack of support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for control through voice. Prices, sales channels and availability will be communicated by Xiaomi simultaneously with the arrival of the products on the Italian market.


