Xiaomi sold almost 200 million mobile phones in 2021 and MIUI already exceeds 500 million global users

Xiaomi sold 190.3 million smartphones in 2021, an increase of 30% over the previous year.

Despite the rapid growth that realme has experienced in recent years and the stiff competition from Samsung and Apple, Xiaomi remains one of the most popular smartphone brands worldwideas they show the financial results of 2021 that the Chinese giant has just made official.

According to this economic report, Xiaomi sold almost 200 million mobiles in 2021 and its software layer, MIUI, already exceeds 500 million users worldwide.

Xiaomi does not hit the brakes and continues to grow

The financial report for the year 2021 reveals that the Beijing-based company obtained revenue of 328.00 million yuanwhich represents an increase of 33.5% compared to the previous year, and the net profit was 22 billion yuanwhich represents an increase of 69.5% compared to 2020.

Xiaomi continues to increase its international presence, because almost half of its total revenue came from foreign markets: 163.3 billion yuan, 33.7% more than the previous year.

If we focus on the smartphone segment, Xiaomi sold 190.3 million terminals worldwide, 30% more than in 2020and of these 24 million were high-end devices, which means an increase in sales in this range of 160% year-on-year.

The total income of the Chinese firm from the sale of mobile phones in 2021 was 208.9 billion yuanwhich represents an increase in 37.2% compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, this financial report also reveals that MIUI reached, in 2021, the 509 million monthly active users28.4% more than the previous year.

Xiaomi’s figures in 2021 also confirm that its popularity has not declined one iota, as the Chinese giant has entered the market. top 5 manufacturers in 62 markets globally and, in addition, in 14 of them it has been the brand that has sold the most terminals.

