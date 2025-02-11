Xiaomi Surprises Users: This Old Phone is Getting HyperOS 2.0 Update!

What To Know Initially seen as a candidate to miss out on updates due to its status as a secondary model, it has now been confirmed for the HyperOS 2.

This dual upgrade is a boon for users who invested in this model when it was released in 2023 at an attractive price point, accompanied by impressive features.

In a surprising move, Xiaomi has commenced the second phase of its HyperOS 2.0 update, rescuing a previously overlooked model and delighting users worldwide.

xiaomi’s unexpected update strategy

As the Chinese New Year festivities conclude, Xiaomi returns with exciting news for its global user base. The tech giant has officially launched the second phase of its much-anticipated HyperOS 2.0 update. What makes this rollout especially noteworthy is its focus on an older, secondary model that many assumed was left behind.

The device in question is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S. Initially seen as a candidate to miss out on updates due to its status as a secondary model, it has now been confirmed for the HyperOS 2.0 upgrade. This marks a significant decision by Xiaomi to include this widely popular device.

global reach and gradual rollout

The Redmi Note 12S will begin receiving the HyperOS 2.0 update globally starting today. The specific build number for this update is OS2.0.1.0.VHZMIXM, indicating its availability for the Global ROM version, ensuring no region is left out.

However, as typical with major software updates of this nature, the rollout will be gradual. Users may experience delays depending on their location due to varying regional deployment schedules.

android 15 integration and beyond

Alongside HyperOS 2.0, the Redmi Note 12S will also install Android 15 upon updating. This dual upgrade is a boon for users who invested in this model when it was released in 2023 at an attractive price point, accompanied by impressive features.

The inclusion of Android 15 alongside HyperOS 2.0 ensures that thousands of users worldwide can experience not only enhanced functionality but also future-proof their devices with updated software capabilities like HyperOS 2.1.

will your xiaomi receive hyperos 2.0?

Xiaomi has yet to release an official list detailing all devices included in HyperOS 2.0’s second phase, leaving many phones still uncertain about their update status.

The recent announcement regarding the Redmi Note 12S provides hope for owners of older models.

This suggests that Xiaomi is committed to extending new software across its past product range.

If you’re eager to determine whether your Xiaomi device will be part of this update wave, there’s good news: you can use an application designed specifically for this purpose—HyperOS Updater.

using hyperos updater app

With HyperOS Updater, users can easily check their device’s compatibility with HyperOS 2.0: