Xiaomi tablet sinks for a limited time

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has never been so cheap, now you can buy it for only 315 euros in AliExpress Plaza.

The XiaomiPad 5 It is our great recommendation if you are looking for an Android tablet. In addition to being beautiful, the Xiaomi tablet offers excellent performance for a more than attractive price. The best thing is that the 6GB+128GB white color model now falls to the €315 in aliexpress squarea discount of more than 80 euros that you should not overlook.

With this offer in Chinese trade, the Xiaomi Pad 5 reaches its historical minimum price since it was launched last September. Eye, there is not much time to think about whether you buy it or not, well units available are limited. Take advantage of the occasion and get a tablet with a screen of 120Hzpowerful Snapdragon 860 processorlarge battery and stylus compatibility.

Buying at AliExpress Plaza is totally safe, since it has free shipping to SpainVAT is already included in the price and you have a return period of 15 days if the tablet does not convince you. If you prefer to get the Xiaomi Pad 5 in another store, you can also buy it on sale at amazonalthough its price remains in the 340 euros.

Buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 at historic lows

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a good buy, first of all, because of its design. It is a tablet very comfortable to wear, with a thickness of only 6.85 millimeters and a weight of 511 grams. This thinness and lightness do not prevent it from offering a good feeling of robustness, besides being a point in favor when we need to always carry the tablet with us. On the other hand, if we analyze its glass back, we see that its tone changes depending on the incidence of light. She is really pretty.

If we turn it around, we find a 11-inch LCD screen with 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate. In the analysis of the Xiaomi Pad 5 we already told you that the screen is one of the great protagonists of the tablet, as it offers precise colors and an excellent level of fluidity. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, which will allow you to perform any task without complications. Don’t worry about them lags or crash apps, they will not appear.

The operating system of the Xiaomi tablet is MIUI for tablets based on Android 11 and, in addition, the device is compatible with the stylus, although it is not included in the box. On the other hand, the device has a 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera to take pictures and participate in video calls. As far as the connectivity section is concerned, features such as WiFi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1.

The last detail that completes the magnificent performance of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is the fact that it has a 8,720mAh battery that offers two days of autonomy with light use. It’s compatible with 33W fast charge, although the charger that accompanies it is 22.5W. Therefore, to take full advantage of fast charging and reduce waiting times, we recommend you get a 33W charger. For example, the Aioneus brand is for €14.99 in amazon.

