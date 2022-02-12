Xiaomi, the electric vacuum cleaner on offer with an unmissable discount

In recent years, technology has made great strides, changing the appearance of many devices. An example are mobile phones, which with the arrival of smartphones have completely changed design (and our lives too). Another device widely used in everyday life that has seen its appearance change is the vacuum cleaner. They have now been supplanted by electric scopeand the latest generation that do not even need wires and above all ensure better cleaning. Many companies have launched into this market niche, following a bit what has already been done by Dyson, one of the best known brands in the sector.









Certainly could not miss it Xiaomi, which as we now well know is not just a smartphone manufacturer, but has diversified its product offering. In recent years it has also launched some electric brooms and one of the best models is the Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9, which today we also find on offer on Amazon at the lowest price ever at € 179.99. It is one 22% discount for the vacuum cleaner of the Chinese company and of a very interesting price, especially when compared with that of the main competitors. Unfortunately, the offer expires in a few hours, so you have to be quick to take advantage of it.

If you want to stay updated in real time with the best Amazon offerswe recommend that you subscribe to the “Technology offers channel” that we opened on Telegram: to do so, click here.

Features Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9

Very high-power motor, long-lasting battery, multiple cleaning modes and many accessories to vacuum even the smallest crumbs. These are just some of the characteristics of the Xiaomi vacuum cleaner which is very useful in everyday life, especially for those who do not have much time to devote to cleaning their home.

Lightweight, easy to use and above all portable: indeed the vacuum cleaner Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 it does not need any wire to work and can be moved around any room in the house without too much trouble. Battery guarantees an autonomy of up to 60 minutes using the Eco mode, ideal for collecting dust, hair and for routine cleaning. For the immediate removal of stubborn dirt or larger crumbs, the Standard mode. Finally, for stronger suction, the high power mode. But in this last case the battery lasts for about 10 minutes.

The electric vacuum cleaner has a high power digital motor able to remove dust from any type of floor and also from carpets. The brush has a particular anti-winding system which avoids the formation of tangles and loosens twisted hair. In addition to the main brush there are also other smaller heads that allow you to collect pet hair from carpets or blankets, or to clean the corners of sofas.

The dust collector can be detached very easily from theelectric vacuum cleaner and you can wash and clean it in no time. The operation is very simple and allows you to do work the Xiaomi broom always at its best.

Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 on offer: price and discount

L’Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 electric vacuum cleaner is in offered on Amazon at a price of € 179.99the 22% less than the introductory price. For the Xiaomi electric broom it is the lowest price always on the e-commerce platform and one snet account of 50 €. The offer lasts only a few hours, so you have to be quick to take advantage of it. The product is shipped and sold directly by Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9