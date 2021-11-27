Xiaomi, the smart air fryer is on offer for Black Friday

The Black Friday 2021 of Xiaomi on Amazon continues, and offers a super promotion on the intelligent air fryer, on which it is possible to save 20% compared to the list price.

Here are the details of the offer:

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L Intelligent Air Fryer, App Control, OLED Display, Cooking Temperature between 40 ° / 200 ° C, Double Cooking Space, Italian Version: 79.90 Euro (99.99 Euro)

Delivery, at no additional cost, is guaranteed at a close turn of the clock and by 1 December 2021 for those who place the order in the next few hours. It is also possible to add additional protection for two years for 5.36 Euros and three years for 7.96 Euros.

Amazon, as with all orders of this type, also allows you to choose free shipping with delivery to one of the collection points scattered throughout the country. The trial offer is also available which allows you to get a discount coupon of 6 Euros with a 60 Euros top-up.

The air fryer allows you to fry, defrost and ferment ingredients: the temperature can be adjusted between 40 and 200 degrees Celsius. The 1500W heating power also allows you to quickly increase the temperature and ensures a more balanced distribution of heat inside the fryer.