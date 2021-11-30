Xiaomi, the top backpack returns at BOMB price: only 7 € (-75%)

One of the most coveted gadgets of Xiaomi, the backpack 10 liter waterproof, finally back at a big discount. The best price is up Aliexpress: Take it home for € 7.14 and enjoy fast, free shipping from European warehouse. Choose the color you prefer and quickly complete the order to take advantage of it.

Xiaomi: the excellent backpack at a great discount of 75%

Tissue waterproof first of all. This implies that all your items will be safe even in case of contact with water (for example, in the event of rain). Well designed to ensure maximum ergonomics, when empty you fold it completely and store it in very little space.

When you need it though, he is ready to make you available well 4 compartments. The largest, with a zipper, is perfect for a compact laptop, books, notebooks, pencil cases, tablets and a bit more bulky items. The second space with hinge is instead designed for smartphones, earphones, keys, glasses: in short, for objects of more compact size.

Finally, laterally, two open pockets. Both are designed to put objects that are best not to fit inside. For example, you can place a bottle of water or an umbrella: you carry them with you, preserving the rest of the contents.

In short, it backpack for all days of Xiaomi – in a 10-liter edition – at this price point it’s a real bargain. Choose the color you prefer now and quickly complete the order to get it for € 7.14 from Aliexpress, enjoying fast and free shipping from European warehouse. Timed offer: only a handful of hours to take advantage of 75% discount.