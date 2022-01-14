Xiaomi, the top smartphone on offer at a special price

When we talk about Xiaomi smartphones we are now aware of the fact that we are talking about a reliable mobile phone, made with quality components and with a Great price. If we also put the fact that it is on offer, it becomes an opportunity not to be missed. And it is precisely the case of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, mid-range smartphone that winks at higher-end devices. Today it is available on Amazon at a price of € 303.91, with a 24% discount compared to the recommended one. It is currently one of the most attractive offers for a smartphone on the e-commerce site.









The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is a smartphone that fits into one of the most important price ranges for mobile phone manufacturers. It is also the most crowded and with the greatest competition. The smartphone of the Chinese company, however, stands out for one data sheet of absolute value and which allows the device to excel in many respects. On board there is one of the most recent Snapdragon processors and three rear cameras, with that 64 Megapixel main (like most of the top-of-the-range smartphones released in 2021). In short, if you are looking for a new smartphone, this is the offer you have been waiting for.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE: the technical characteristics

A mid-range that has nothing to envy to smartphones that usually cost much more. So we can summarize the technical characteristics of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, smartphone on which the Chinese company has focused a lot this year. But let’s go in order and see the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE technical sheet.

Let’s start with the screen: the display has a 6.55 ”diagonal with refresh rate at 90 Hz. To protect the eyes, there is also a reading mode that makes the eyes less burdensome. The Snapdragon 778G chipset with a support well 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

Despite being a mid-range smartphone, it is Xiaomi 11 Lite NE has a respectable photographic sector. In the back we find three lenses: in addition to the main 64 Megapixel one (the same present on top of the range smartphone), we find an 8 Megapixel wide-angle camera and a 5 Megapixel sensor for macro photos. In the camera app there are also ad hoc features to record semi-professional videos and to publish on your social profiles.

There battery is 4250mAh and allows you to get to the end of the day without too many problems. Also present is the fast charge at 33W which allows you to have 100% autonomy in less than an hour. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side bezel and not below the screen. The smartphone is also very light: only 156 grams (the latest top of the range touch or exceed 200 grams).

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE in special offer on Amazon: price and discount

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is on offer on Amazon at € 303.91, a price very close to that of Black Friday. The discount is 24% and buying it today saves about 100 €. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, you will hardly find a better offer than this one. As we have seen it Xiaomi 11 Lite NE has a balanced technical data sheet that ensures excellent performance. The product is shipped directly from Amazon and benefits from free shipping reserved for Amazon Prime customers.