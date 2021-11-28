Xiaomi, the top smartwatch on offer at Black Friday

Last hours to take advantage of the Black Friday offers that are still active. As we have repeated several times, there is time until Monday to purchase the products still in promotion. And among these there is also it Xiaomi Mi Watch, the top-of-the-range smartwatch of the Chinese company now available for less than 100 euros. A real opportunity not to be missed. And there is also the possibility of paying it in installments at zero interest.









The Xiaomi Mi Watch is a complete smartwatch: autonomy that exceeds two weeks, watch face that can be customized according to your needs, built-in GPS and over 100 physical activities to be monitored. Logically there is no lack of various ways to monitor one’s health, from heartbeat to blood saturation. If you want a more complete wearable than an activity tracker (we also told you about the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, also on offer for Black Friday), then the Xiaomi Mi Watch is one of the best choices you can make.

A top-of-the-range smartwatch. Simple enough to describe it in a nutshell Xiaomi Mi Watch. And the data sheet explains perfectly why this is a top model. The dial is circular with a 1.39 “screen. The user can indulge himself in choosing the dial that suits him best: there are over 100 available. The watch makes lightness one of its strengths: it weighs only 32 grams. Very few for a smartwatch that integrates a High-end GPS able to perfectly track their movements.

In terms of sporting activities, they are beyond 100 workouts supported. They range from running, to triathlon through swimming (it is waterproof up to 50 meters), rowing and skipping. The Firstbeat algorithm is able to collect over 30 different data and analyze them, suggesting to the person what to improve. Among the main data we have the heart rate, speed and calories burned

There is no shortage of modalities for the health check: Continuous real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygenation test, sleep and stress tracking. There are also guided breathing exercises to decrease the stress level. The Xiaomi Mi Watch it is also a champion from the point of view of the battery which guarantees an autonomy of up to 16 days.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is one of the offers launched by the Chinese company for Black Friday and like all the others it is now about to end: in a few hours (November 29) it will all be over. The smartwatch is available on Amazon at a price of € 97.99, 25% less than the recommended price. The net savings are € 32. There is also the possibility to buy it in installments at zero interest: 5 installments of € 19.60 per month. If you are not sure about the purchase, you can easily try it for almost two months: there is time for the return until January 31, 2022.