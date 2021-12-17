Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is preparing for its debut in Italy: the features

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K makes its entrance on the international market in these hours, after having appeared on the official website that heralds its arrival also in our country in the near future. The device, very similar to the first generation, looks like a USB key to be connected to the TV to transform it into a 360 ° smart TV.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is preparing for its debut in Italy

Compared to the previous model, the updated version has a great novelty on its side: support for resolution 4K and obviously a decidedly more performing hardware and in step with the times. There remains, of course, the HDMI port to connect the stick to the television, the micro USB port for charging but a new one arrives Amlogic S905Y4 processor with four Cortex-A35 cores, Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 2 GB of RAM, Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Unmissable support ad Android TV, integration with Google Assistant and access to the most important video streaming services – Netflix, YouTube And Amazon Prime Video – directly from the hot keys on the remote control. Speaking of video codecs Xiaomi TV Stick 4K supports HDR10 +, HLG, Dolby Vision, AV1, H.265, H.264 while for audio we find the DTS HD and Dolby Atmos codecs.

We look forward to finding out the final price of the device as soon as it makes its debut in Italy; a nose we assume it could cost around i 50 euros.

What are the alternatives on the market?

If you are looking for a similar product, know that the excellent Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available on Amazon with 26% discount!