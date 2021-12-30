Xiaomi unveils the MIUI 13: news and list of smartphones ready to receive it

Along with the launch of the series Xiaomi 12, the Chinese giant has officially released the new and expected user interface MIUI 13. There are many innovations introduced by the update, especially as regards privacy and security. There is no shortage of new and numerous backgrounds and many features ready to improve the performance of Xiaomi devices.

MIUI 13: improvements and new features

Compared to MIUI 12.5 the new version brings some major performance improvements. For example, Xiaomi claims that MIUI 13 offers better app fluency with the 15% fewer dropped frames in third-party applications than in the previous version while native apps also work better in the new version, with the 23% less lost frames. The new update has improved the ability of multitasking, in which now you can have up to 14 open apps in the background.

Side security and privacy Xiaomi’s new user interface has made great strides forward. The features have not yet been fully shown, but we know they cover the following topics: face verification protection, privacy watermark and fraud protection. Another novelty concerns the new widgets And backgrounds of MIUI 13. According to the manufacturer, the latter were made using a polarization microscope through 8K timelapse photography.

Xiaomi also presented the MIUI 13 Pad, dedicated to devices with large screens, in order to improve the user experience and take full advantage of the large size of the brand’s tablets.

When and on which devices the MIUI 13 will arrive

Xiaomi plans to start releasing MIUI 13 on the first batch of devices by end of January 2022. THE new Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro And Xiaomi 12X will be among the first smartphones to receive the update, together with the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro And I 11. the MIUI 13 Pad will begin to be implemented on Mi Pad 5 Pro And Mi Pad 5 towards the end of January. Here all information on the release of MIUI 13.