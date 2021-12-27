Xiaomi Watch S1: all about features, price and date

Rumors continue to run around on the existence of Xiaomi Watch S1, the new series of wearable products that the company is about to launch on the market. So far we have seen models like those of the Mi Watch and Mi Watch Color series, as well as those released under the Redmi brand. So far we have not seen anything official under this brand new S series, so we are curious to find out how it will differ from the main one.

Update 26/12: we have the official launch date of Xiaomi Watch S1. Find all the details at the end of the article.

Xiaomi Watch S: the first details appear on the brand’s next sportwatch

According to patents and indiscretions, the letter “S.“In Xiaomi Watch S1 it could indicate the word”Sport“. Consequently, the next device could be made with more attention to this aspect. The name seems to make an impression on the smartwatch of the rival Realme, Watch S, also the protagonist of our review.

For the moment, there is no information on the aesthetic style that Xiaomi Watch S1 should have. We will likely have a sporty design, so with a circular display and a silicone strap. On the software side, we could also expect a suite dedicated to fitness-related modes.

While we look forward to further news, we remind you that Xiaomi has also recently launched the model Watch Color 2: it is likely that the latter will also come to us as Xiaomi Watch 2 (although for now there is still no official confirmation) or maybe Xiaomi Watch S1 could refer to its international variant.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Watch S1 will be officially presented on December 28, together with Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and MIUI 13.

We still don’t know how much Xiaomi Watch S1 will cost, but a leak reveals that it should be officially launched in Europe in Q1 2022.

