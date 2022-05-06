Xiaomi: what does the word ‘Redmi’ that is present on some of its cell phones mean? | Smartphone

Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi that has become very famous among users, especially among young people, since it offers quite cheap smartphones that stand out for having several features that are typical of high-end phones, such as high-resolution screens. , large batteries with ultra-fast charging, a sophisticated camera system, among others.

Recently, Xiaomi presented in Peru the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note Pro 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 S, three phones that, at first glance, seem very similar, especially in their technical specifications; however, they have some differences that are noticeable in the price.

The most expensive version, for example, is the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and it has a 6.67-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67 W fast charge. It has a triple rear camera, one of them is a 108-megapixel main lens.

Why is it called Redmi?

Although redmi They are very popular phones, the truth is that few users know how this curious name was born. To find out, we have to go all the way back to the year 2013. Back then, Xiaomi launched a phone called Hongmiwhich was sold (outside of China) as Red Rice (red rice).

According to Mundo Xiaomi, the red color has a very important meaning in China, since it represents good luck or a good harvest. It is also said to attract wealth and ward off bad omens. For this reason, the Asian giant used it to create its famous sub-brand.

According to the publication, the word redmi It is made up of two words. The first is “Net” (red) and we have already explained why this color is so important to the Chinese. The second is “me” and is derived from the “Son”, cereals with a high nutritional value that are widely consumed in Asia.