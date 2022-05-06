Technology

Xiaomi: what does the word ‘Redmi’ that is present on some of its cell phones mean? | Smartphone

Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi that has become very famous among users, especially among young people, since it offers quite cheap smartphones that stand out for having several features that are typical of high-end phones, such as high-resolution screens. , large batteries with ultra-fast charging, a sophisticated camera system, among others.

