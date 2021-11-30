Xiaomi will produce 300,000 electric cars per year at a huge plant in Beijing

Xiaomi officially entered the electric car sector with the registration of the division EV of the brand last September. In fact, as early as March, the management of the Chinese giant announced that Xiaomi would invest 10 billion yuan (1.3 billion euros) in the sector.

Xiaomi wants to get serious in the electric car sector

According to Reuters, Xiaomi would be planning the construction of a huge factory capable of producing 300,000 vehicles per year in the Chinese capital, Beijing. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently said that the brand’s electric cars will be mass-produced starting in 2024.

Xiaomi’s intention to focus on the EV division now seems more concrete than ever. So far many words and few facts, but with the registration of the Xiaomi Auto brand and the announcement of a large factory with its respective headquarters in Beijing, everything seems to take shape. Xiaomi would thus challenge the competition of Tesla and Xpeng, two absolute giants in the sector. We know that China among the largest markets and important with regard to electric vehicles, consequently Xiaomi could have its say.

Follow us on our Instagram channel,

lots of news to come!

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!