Xiaomi, with this WiFi extender on offer at half price you can surf very fast

One of the main problems when you have a weak router or modem is the quality of the signal in the most remote rooms of the house. If it is not possible to place the modem in the center of the house, it is likely that in some areas the WiFi network signal is weak or completely absent. For this reason, devices have been created that allow you to extend the WiFi signal throughout the home without losing quality and speed. Their name is Wi-Fi extender and they are relatively low priced, depending on the device you want to buy.









If you have Wi-Fi signal problems at home, today you can buy the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200 at a special price: only € 24.89, with a 53% discount on the recommended one. This is a really attractive offer for a high quality and easy to install product. It works with any type of router, so you won’t have any problems connecting it to your home internet network. The extender allows you to reach up to one maximum speed of 1200Mbps (the data refers to an ideal condition and above all to a home internet line that reaches this speed).

Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200: the characteristics

What is a WiFi extender for? As you can guess from the name, to extend the WiFi network in the rooms where it does not arrive and to improve both the signal and the speed. Unfortunately, the WiFi network loses quality when it has to “cross” walls or if the room to reach is too far away. Another reason to buy an extender is if you are constantly having buffering issues, such as when watching a TV series or streaming movie.

The Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200 it does just that and allows you to have fast Wi-Fi throughout your home. Xiaomi’s extender is dual band and works on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies and combining them can reach up to one maximum speed of 1200Mbps (867 Mbps on the 5GHz frequency, 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz frequency). Logically, the maximum speed refers to an ideal condition and above all on a line that reaches this speed.

The extender is very simple to use and set up. On the body there is also an indicator that helps to position it in the best possible place to have an optimal coverage of the whole house. Also, it Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200 it also has an ethernet port to connect a wired device, such as a smart TV or console. Configuration takes place via the Mi Home app: in less than five minutes the device is ready to offer its best. As mentioned, the extender is compatible with any type of router.

Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200 on offer on Amazon: offer and price

Today Xiaomi’s Wi-FI extender we find it in offer on Amazon at a super price: only € 24.89, 53% less than recommended. Basically you pay less than half the price. An offer not to be missed for a good quality device that can prove to be very useful in everyday life. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. For the return there are the classic 15 days from when it was purchased.