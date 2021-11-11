Tech

Xiaomi’s Black Friday offers start in advance on these devices

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read

The Black Friday offers of Xiaomi come in the new format “Only the smartest“, A discount campaign that actually anticipates the day of November 26th by launching the first offers on some exclusive products.

Do not miss the Xiaomi Black Friday offers

Until the November 18 and while stocks last, you can take advantage of a discount for the following smartphones:

For all products purchased with a minimum purchase of 259 euros, it is also possible to obtain an additional discount of 10 euros which rises to 20 euros for expenses over 459 euros – the discount is not valid for the purchase of Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5 (the latter has an excellent promotion that allows you to save 100 Euros).

Furthermore, we remind you to subscribe to our Telegram price.tech channel in order not to miss the numerous offers related to the hi-tech world selected by our editorial staff. Finally, you can discover the other numerous offers in store for you directly on the company’s official website at the link below:

Discover all the offers on the Xiaomi website

You may also be interested in: For Google, face recognition on Pixel 6 is not a closed chapter

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!

Offers by category

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the tricks to clean it effortlessly

3 days ago

Early Black Friday Amazon: best TVs, projectors and soundbars

3 days ago

Vanguard, trailer presents the features of the PC version – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

new headquarters for 1,000 people in Manchester – Nerd4.life

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button