Xiaomi’s Black Friday offers start in advance on these devices

The Black Friday offers of Xiaomi come in the new format “Only the smartest“, A discount campaign that actually anticipates the day of November 26th by launching the first offers on some exclusive products.

Do not miss the Xiaomi Black Friday offers

Until the November 18 and while stocks last, you can take advantage of a discount for the following smartphones:

For all products purchased with a minimum purchase of 259 euros, it is also possible to obtain an additional discount of 10 euros which rises to 20 euros for expenses over 459 euros – the discount is not valid for the purchase of Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5 (the latter has an excellent promotion that allows you to save 100 Euros).

