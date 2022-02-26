Xiaomi’s high-end continues to receive MIUI 13 globally

Xiaomi continues to expand the list of devices in its catalog that are in the testing phase of MIUI 13. The last two models to receive this long-awaited update complete the company’s high-end range from last year with the Xiaomi Mi 11 series.

Now the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i have started to receive this update. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has started receiving the European ROM update with identifier V13.0.5.0.SKAEUXM. And the Xiaomi Mi 11i has received the V13.0.1.0.SKKMIXM and V13.0.5.0.SKKEUXM updates for European and Global ROMs.

In this way, the high-end of last year has entered the last stage before Xiaomi releases the update via OTA to other users. But for now, only those who participate in the Mi Pilot program you can try the latest MIUI 13 news along with Android 12.

But it is not the only lucky model, previously it had been the Mi 11, the Redmi 10, Redmi Note 8 2021 or the Xiaomi Pad 5 are also at this point and will be one of the company’s first gadgets to receive this update.

Availability of MIUI 13 Global

The following models will be the first to be updated globally to MIUI 13 during the first quarter of 2022. This list will be increased with other devices gradually on the MIUI website. The deployment schedule may vary by region.

Mi 11 Ultra

My 11

my 11i

My 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

redmi 10

XiaomiPad 5

