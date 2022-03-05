Xiaomi’s Mi Fitness app is now officially available

Xiaomi has a large number of wearable devices. From its Smart Band, which will soon be renewed with its seventh generation, to the Mi Scale, these devices are designed to monitor our physical form and to complement them is My Fitness.

The Xiaomi Wear and Xiaomi Health apps have been combined into a new app, Mi Fitness. A completely renovated app that has changed its name and added new features. Integrating most of the functionalities that we find in Xiaomi Wear.

Mi Fitness thus replaces Mi Health. A renewal whose objective on the part of Xiaomi seems to be to prepare the prelude to centralize all your applications related to health and physical activity in this app.

of course in her we can visualize all the data recorded as steps, calories or distance traveled. We can also perform the synchronization of our wearables.

Mi Fitness and Xiaomi Wear will live together for at least a while. But for the moment, only the following wearables will have official support:

Xiaomi SmartBand 6

Xiaomi SmartBand 5

Xiaomi Watch S1

Xiaomi Watch Color 2

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sport

Redmi Watch 2

redmiwatch

redmi band

Thanks to the MIUIes team, we have learned that the stable version is now available for China and we hope that it will not take long to launch it for the rest of the countries. But if you don’t want to wait you can download it from here.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product of the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a continuously growing community.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us on our photography group.