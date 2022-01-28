Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 global is reality: here are the main news

After a long wait, a few hours ago Xiaomi announced the arrival of the new MIUI 13 global. Here are all the main news

The announcement of the new smartphone series was held in the past few hours Redmi Note 11. Highly anticipated by fans of the brand and the telephony sector in general, it promises to offer its consumers super potential and a guarantee of quality. During the event, then, Xiaomi also presented the global version of the MIUI 13.

The customization based on Android 12 it is therefore finally here, and brings with it a series of very interesting news that will soon become part of all the latest generation devices of the Chinese house.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> It is BRATA alarm on Android devices: all the dangers associated with e-banking malware

MIUI 13, everything you need to know

As had already been rumored for a few days, in the end Xiaomi presented the MIUI 13 global during the event dedicated to the Redmi Note 11 series. Among the main innovations we find the Liquid Storage. This is a feature that aims to increase both speed and writing efficiency up to a threshold of 60%. Another important point of the update is Atomized Memory, a kind of alternative and all new way to manage device memory. The RAM will benefit above all, which will divide the processes for each open app.

MAYBE YOU ALSO INTEREST >>> iOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS and tvOS available for everyone: the main news

Xiaomi also focuses a lot on Focus Algorithms, a system that will balance the performance of the device automatically, based on the fields of use. The idea is to offer consumers experiences that are lag-free and as smooth as possible. In the end Smart Balance, which promises to ensure the balance between reactivity and energy consumption. The aim is to increase autonomy of 10%. There are also some secondary innovations, such as the Sidebar to access the most used apps with a swipe. And then new system fonts, Material You and much more. The release date has not yet been announced, but it should be a matter of weeks.