Xiaomi’s next cheap beast leaks

The POCO M4 5G will have a large camera module on the back that will house its two photographic sensors and a LED flash on the left side and the brand logo on the right side.

The activity within POCO has been really intense in recent days, since after presenting its most cutting-edge smartphone to date, the POCO F4 GT, and its first wearables, the POCO Watch and the POCO Buds Pro, now Xiaomi’s independent brand is focusing its efforts on finalizing the presentation of its new entry-level flagship, the POCO M4 5G.

A good proof of this is that the Chinese brand has just filter the first real images of this terminal, just a couple of days before his presentation. This is everything we know about the new POCO M4 5G.

The POCO M4 5G revealed

Himanshu Tandon, POCO’s sales manager in India, shared, via a tweet you posted recently, the first real photos of the new POCO M4 5Gwhich reveal the complete design of the new cheap franchise terminal of the Chinese firm.

These images, which we leave you under these lines, reveal that POCO’s new entry-level smartphone will have a large camera module on the back that will house its two photographic sensors and a led flash on the left side and the brand logo on the right side and that will be available in several colors, among which we will find one model in black, one in yellow and one in blue-gray.

As far as its specifications are concerned, from what we know so far, the new POCO M4 5G will have a 6.58-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 hertza processor MediaTek Dimension 700 that will be accompanied by the Mali G57 GPU, a double rear camera module made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a great battery 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge.

POCO F3, analysis: more power and more fast charging for the new affordable high-end of the Chinese brand

In any case, you will only have to wait a couple of days to find out all the details of the new POCO M4 5G, since the Chinese firm has already confirmed that will be officially presented in India on April 29.

