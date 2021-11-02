Xiaomi’s smart lamp is the ideal inexpensive tech gift

There are still about fifty days to go Christmas, but it’s already time to buy some tech gift taking advantage of offers currently in progress. At Christmas, you know, prices go up and that’s a lot better think about it now, not after, especially in the case of inexpensive tech gifts.









Fortunately, the choice, if we talk about tech Christmas gifts, is almost endless. But, you can bet, any tech gift you can think of Xiaomi almost certainly has at least one product that’s right for you. For example if we talk about smart lamps, a sector in which Xiaomi has been present with many models for several years. What we show you today, however, has the particularity of not being a purely office smart lamp, with a cold and dry design, but on the contrary it is a beautiful lamp, which you can also safely put in sitting room or in the bedroom, on the night table. And the smart lamp with voice control Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2, which today is on offer on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2: technical characteristics

The smart lamp Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2 it has a cylinder shape, vaguely reminiscent of a large smart speaker (15x15x25 centimeters in size, for 1 kg of weight).

Instead it is one smart lamp WiFi (2.4 GHz), compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant And Apple HomeKit (but you can also use it simply with the proprietary app Mi Home). This means that we can turn it on remotely, insert it into an assistant routine or turn it on and off with a voice command.

It is not a dazzling beacon, but one ambient lamp: the maximum power is 9 Watts and is adjustable with the touch slider on the front, with the app or by voice via the configured assistant. In addition to adjusting the power, you can also adjust the light color: white, more or less warm, or colored light.

Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2: the Amazon offer

Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2 has a list price in Italy of 49.99 euros, all in all correct given the brand and the nice design, which goes well with all types of furniture.

At the moment, however, it is heavily discounted on Amazon and it costs much less: 35.99 euros (-14 euros, -28%), sold and shipped by Amazon. What to say: if you are looking for tech gifts for Christmas 2021, and you are looking for something cheap but useful And “that makes a figure“, Then you have found the first one.

Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2 – Voice-controlled Smart Lamp – Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit