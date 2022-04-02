Xiaomi’s smart lamp that you didn’t know you needed

Xiaomi’s device is compatible with Alexa, Google and Apple’s HomeKit. Go smart lighting.

As you may know, Xiaomi does not only manufacture smartphones. It has created an entire ecosystem of smart devices, and I am here to tell you about one of them. Your little lamp is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made, you can take it home less than 35 euros on Amazon.

The My Bedside Lamp 2 It is an intelligent lamp that will allow you to create all kinds of environments, it has been designed to accompany you on your bedside table, but any corner is perfect to enjoy it. What’s more, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistantyou can control it with your voice or directly from your mobile.

This is Xiaomi’s smart lamp

The Xiaomi lamp arrives with a nice rounded designIt will look great in any corner of your house. Of course, that characteristic white color could not be missing, which is a hallmark of the Chinese firm. I have it in the living room, I use it to create an atmosphere, and I couldn’t be more satisfied.

Download the Mi Home app, connect it to your WiFi and start working. You can change the colors, the brightness and choose between different theme modes. “Date Night,” “Cozy Home,” “Movie Mode,” and “Candle Twinkle” are just a few of them. However, you can also create your own and add them to favorites.

Set it to turn on when the sun goes down, also to turn off when you go to sleep or lower the intensity when putting on your favorite series. You can control it easily with the touch panel on the top or directly from your smartphone.

A cooler light for when you wake up, warmer tones for the night, the possibilities are endless. With Xiaomi Lamp you can create all kinds of environments with infinite colors and intensities. I have the Echo Dot (4th Gen.) from Amazon and thanks to Alexa I can control this Bedside Lamp 2 without lifting a finger, it is really comfortable. I come home at night and all I have to do is say “Alexa, turn on the light.”

This Xiaomi Bedside Lamp 2 is a purchase you can’t go wrong with. If you want automate part of the lighting in your homechange colors, intensity and create different environments with just a few touches on the screen of your mobile, It is one of the best purchases you can make.. You can not measure much more for less than 35 euros.

